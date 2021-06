Researchers Sequence Genome of Basenji Dog



An international team of scientists has sequenced and assembled the genome of the Basenji dog (Canis lupus familiaris), an ancient dog breed of central African origins that still lives and hunts with tribesmen in Congo. The genome of the Basenji, which sits at the base of the dog breed family tree, makes an excellent unbiased