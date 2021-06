Nanomaterials with laser printing



Source: www.businessinsider.com



An interdisciplinary team presents a laser-driven technology that enables them to create nanoparticles out of materials such as copper, cobalt and nickel oxides. At the usual printing speed, photoelectrodes are produced in this way, for example, for a wide range of applications such as the generation of green hydrogen. More in www.sciencedaily.com »