Gut to brain: Nerve cells detect what we eat



Added: 02.06.2021 18:03 | 7 views | 0 comments



Source: australiascience.tv



Nerve cells of the vagus nerve fulfill opposing tasks. The gut and the brain communicate with each other in order to adapt satiety and blood sugar levels during food consumption. The vagus nerve is an important communicator between these two organs. Researchers now took a closer look at the functions of the different nerve cells in the control center of the vagus nerve, and discovered something very surprising: although the nerve cells are located in the same control center, they innervate different regions of the gut and also differentially control satiety and blood sugar levels. This discovery could play an important role in the development of future therapeutic strategies against obesity and diabetes. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Rape, Cher Tags: EU