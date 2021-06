Added: 02.06.2021 19:11 | 7 views | 0 comments

Each human cell, at metaphase, normally contains 23 pairs of chromosomes, or 46 in total. Within these are four copies of 3.5 billion base pairs of DNA. In a new study, a team of scientists from the United Kingdom and the United States used a method called phase-sensitive X-ray ptychography to determine the number of [...]