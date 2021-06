Added: 02.06.2021 3:17 | 10 views | 0 comments

Researchers have developed a novel approach to mitigating electromigration in nanoscale electronic interconnects that are ubiquitous in state-of-the-art integrated circuits. This was achieved by coating copper metal interconnects with hexagonal boron nitride (hBN), an atomically-thin insulating two-dimensional (2D) material that shares a similar structure as the 'wonder material' graphene.