The speckle-MAIN technology developed by University of California, San Diego researchers involves a specially engineered material that shortens the wavelength of light as it illuminates the sample. Conventional light microscopes have a resolution limit of 200 nanometers (nm), meaning that any objects closer than this distance will not be observed as separate objects. And while [...]