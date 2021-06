Vitamin D may not provide protection from COVID-19 susceptibility or disease severity, study suggests



Source: cheddar.com



Observational studies have suggested that increased vitamin D levels may protect against COVID-19. However, these studies were inconclusive and possibly subject to confounding. A new study suggests that genetic evidence does not support vitamin D as a protective measure against COVID-19. More in www.sciencedaily.com »