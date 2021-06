Scientists Find Rare Mineral inside Chiton Teeth



Added: 01.06.2021 20:41 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: www.inverse.com



A rare iron mineral called santabarbaraite has never before been seen in a living organism, according to a paper to be published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences. Chitons are flattened, bilaterally symmetrical marine mollusks in the class Polyplacophora. These creatures live worldwide, from cold waters through to the tropics. Their teeth [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Teeth Tags: Scientists