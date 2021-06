A new direction of topological research is ready for take off







Through a recently developed experimental platform, topological matter can be realized in a fast, cost efficient, and versatile way. A breakthrough has now been achieved by physicists as they have observed topological phenomena in a circuit system with gain and loss. The theoretical foundation for non-Hermitian topology might enable optronic technologies in the long run. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Technology