How AI could alert firefighters of imminent danger



Researchers have developed an artificial-intelligence-powered tool to predict and warn of a deadly phenomenon in burning buildings known as flashover, when flammable materials in a room ignite almost simultaneously, producing a potentially ferocious blaze. The tool's predictions are based on temperature data from a building's heat detectors, and, remarkably, it is designed to operate even after heat detectors begin to fail, making do with the remaining devices. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Fire