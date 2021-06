Memory, learning and decision-making studied in worms



Added: 01.06.2021 15:06 | 11 views | 0 comments



Source: sites.google.com



As anyone who has ever procrastinated knows, remembering that you need to do something and acting on that knowledge are two different things. To understand how memory can lead to different behaviors, researchers studied the simpler nervous system of worms. The discovery used a 'robot microscope,' which detects and tracks fluorescent light as a worm crawls around, meaning researchers can record videos of chemical signals traveling between individual neurons in awake, unrestrained animals. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Animals, Cher Tags: EU