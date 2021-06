Adaptability of 158 butterfly species to urbanization



Expanding urban habitats are likely to endanger a large number of butterfly species in the long term. Generalists that tolerate large temperature fluctuations and feed on different plants are most likely to benefit from human-modified habitats. In order to preserve biodiversity, urban and spatial planning should take the needs of specialized butterfly species into account, the authors recommend.