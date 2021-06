Being born very preterm or very low birthweight is associated with continued lower IQ performance into adulthood

Added: 01.06.2021 15:07 | 10 views | 0 comments

The average IQ of adults who were born very preterm (VP) or at a very low birth weight (VLBW) has been compared to adults born full term. Researchers have found VP/VLBW children may require special support in their education to boost their learning throughout childhood.