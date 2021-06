Childhood cancer discovery may stop tumor spread before it starts



Source: www.labroots.com



A new discovery in Ewing sarcoma, an aggressive and often fatal childhood cancer, has uncovered the potential to prevent cancer cells from spreading beyond their primary tumour site. Researchers have learned that Ewing sarcoma cells -- and likely other types of cancer cells -- are able to develop a shield that protects them from the harsh environment of the bloodstream and other locations as they search for a new place to settle, or metastasize. More in www.sciencedaily.com »