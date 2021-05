New Species of Duck-Billed Dinosaur Unearthed in Mexico



Paleontologists have identified a new species of lambeosaurine hadrosaur from fossils found in northern Mexico. The new dinosaur roamed our planet during the Campanian age of the Late Cretaceous epoch, 72-73 million years ago. It belongs to Parasaurolophini, a tribe of hadrosaurs with elaborate bony head crests in the subfamily Lambeosaurinae. Scientifically named Tlatolophus galorum,