Added: 31.05.2021 18:07 | 13 views | 0 comments

Over the course of six years, astronomers with the Dark Energy Survey (DES) surveyed 5,000 square degrees - almost one-eighth of the entire sky - in 758 nights of observation, cataloguing hundreds of millions of objects. Their results, published in 29 new papers, draw on data from the survey’s first three years - 226 million [...]