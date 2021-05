People with Myopia More Likely to Experience Poorer Sleep Quality: Study



Myopia, or near-sightedness, is the most common refractive vision disorder and predisposes the eye to many blinding conditions in adulthood. According to a new paper published in the journal Sleep, people with myopia have more delayed circadian rhythms and lower production of melatonin, a hormone secreted in the brain and responsible for regulating sleep at