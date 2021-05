Added: 28.05.2021 22:44 | 12 views | 0 comments

In March 2021, NASA’s Curiosity rover observed clouds made of carbon dioxide (CO2) ice at high altitudes in the atmosphere of Mars. Clouds are typically found at the equator of Mars in the coldest time of year, when the planet is the farthest from the Sun in its oval-shaped orbit. But two Earth years ago, [...]