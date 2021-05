Added: 28.05.2021 21:02 | 10 views | 0 comments

Using NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory and the MeerKAT radio telescope in South Africa, an astronomer from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst has mapped the central region of our Milky Way Galaxy. “The galaxy is like an ecosystem,” said Professor Daniel Wang, an astronomer in the Department of Astronomy at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. “We [...]