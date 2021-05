Declining biodiversity in wild Amazon fisheries threatens human diet



Source: www.youtube.com



A new study of dozens of wild fish species commonly consumed in the Peruvian Amazon says that people there could suffer major nutritional shortages if ongoing losses in fish biodiversity continue. Furthermore, the increasing use of aquaculture and other substitutes may not compensate. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Amazon