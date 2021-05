Added: 28.05.2021 19:20 | 7 views | 0 comments

A team of researchers led by Griffith University has described a new species of the Australasian tree frog genus Litoria from the rainforests of New Guinea. Litoria is a large genus of tree frogs native to Australia, the Bismarck Archipelago, the Solomon Islands, New Guinea, the Lesser Sunda Islands, and the Moluccan Islands. The genus [...]