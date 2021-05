Added: 28.05.2021 17:40 | 13 views | 0 comments

A new strain of Metarhizium brunneum, a common fungus found in soils around the world, could provide a chemical-free method for eradicating Varroa destructor, the devastating ectoparasite of honeybees. Unlike other strains of Metarhizium, the new strain can survive in the warm environments common in honeybee hives, which typically have a temperature of around 35 [...]