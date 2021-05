DNA-based material with tunable properties



While DNA is often idealized as the 'molecule of life', it is also a highly sophisticated polymer that can be used for next-generation materials. Now scientists have started to harness these properties to craft 'topologically tunable' DNA-based complex fluids and soft materials with potential applications in drug delivery and tissue regeneration. More in www.sciencedaily.com » DNA Tags: Scientists