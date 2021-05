Added: 27.05.2021 22:47 | 8 views | 0 comments

Quark-gluon plasma is a state of dense matter with the quarks and gluons being its constituents. Soon after the Big Bang the matter was just in such a phase. When the Universe was expanding and cooling down the quark-gluon plasma turned into hadrons (neutrons and protons), which further formed the atomic nuclei. Whilst both the [...]