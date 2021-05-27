Dark energy survey releases most precise look at the universe's evolution



Source: www.activistpost.com



The Dark Energy Survey examines the largest-ever maps of galaxy distribution and shapes, extending more than 7 billion light-years across the Universe. The extraordinarily precise analysis, which includes data from the survey's first three years, contributes to the most powerful test of the current best model of the Universe, the standard cosmological model. However, hints remain from earlier DES data and other experiments that matter in the Universe today is a few percent less clumpy than predicted. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: DARPA