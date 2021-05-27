Aging: Clinical trial on potential reversal of epigenetic age using a diet and lifestyle

A randomized controlled clinical trial was conducted among 43 healthy adult males between the ages of 50-72. The 8-week treatment program included diet, sleep, exercise and relaxation guidance, and supplemental probiotics and phytonutrients.