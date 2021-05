Helium Rain is Possible inside Jovian Planets, New Experiments Suggest



Jupiter, Saturn and numerous giant exoplanets discovered to date consist mostly of hydrogen and helium. In 1977, planetary scientists predicted the existence of helium rain layer inside such planets. However, achieving the experimental conditions necessary to validate this hypothesis hasn’t been possible - until now. “We discovered that helium rain is real, and can occur [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Scientists