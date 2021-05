Physicists Precisely Measure Lifetime of Neutral Pion



Neutral pions (π0) have a lifetime of around 80 attoseconds, decaying into two photons. In new research, an international team of physicists has measured this lifetime with an uncertainty that was half that of the previous most precise result. Pions, also known as pi mesons, are the lightest mesons and, more generally, the lightest hadrons. [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: EU