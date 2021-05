Added: 27.05.2021 16:24 | 6 views | 0 comments

Normal cells usually have multiple solutions for fixing problems that may arise. But cancer cells may 'put all their eggs in one basket,' getting rid of all backup plans and depending on just one solution. Researchers discovered that a particular type of blood cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, came to depend on a single DNA repair method. They developed a drug that shut down the remaining pathway in lab-grown cells.