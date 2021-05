Added: 27.05.2021 16:24 | 8 views | 0 comments

The first ever vaccine target for trypanosomes, a family of parasites that cause devastating disease in animals and humans, has been discovered. By targeting a protein on the cell surface of the parasite Trypanosoma vivax, researchers were able to confer long-lasting protection against animal African trypanosomiasis (AAT) infection in mice.