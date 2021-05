Added: 27.05.2021 14:23 | 10 views | 0 comments

The NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope shot this image of a spiral galaxy called NGC 2276. NGC 2276 is located 120.5 million light-years away in the constellation of Cepheus. Also known as IRAS 07101+8550, LEDA 21039 and UGC 3740, the galaxy was discovered by the German astronomer Friedrich August Theodor Winnecke on June 26, 1876. In [...]