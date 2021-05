Added: 26.05.2021 22:17 | 11 views | 0 comments

Archaeologists from Griffith University, the University of New England and the Balai Arkeologi Sulawesi Selatan have examined a collection of stone and bone tools made by the Toaleans, a group of hunter-gatherer people who lived on the Indonesian island of Sulawesi between 1,500 and 8,000 years ago. “The Toaleans lived in southernmost Sulawesi around 1,500-8,000 [...]