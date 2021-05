How the mold influences a chocolate bar's crystalline structure



Added: 26.05.2021 21:30 | 5 views | 0 comments



Source: www.sun-decor.com



When enjoying a chocolate bar, most people don't think about how the molecules within it are organized. But different arrangements of the fats in chocolate can influence its taste and texture. Now, researchers have found that the side of a chocolate bar facing the mold has a more orderly crystalline structure than the side facing air, knowledge that might help chocolatiers produce tastier confections, the researchers say. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: NFL