A blind, 58-year-old male patient with retinitis pigmentosa experienced partial recovery of vision after a novel optogenetic treatment. Retinitis pigmentosa is a progressive, inherited neurodegenerative eye disease where loss of photoreceptors can lead to complete blindness. It affects more than 2 million people worldwide and is caused by mutations in more than 71 different genes. [...]