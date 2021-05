What causes the deep Earth's most mysterious earthquakes?



Source: www.coloradospacenews.com



The cause of Earth's deepest earthquakes has been a mystery to science for more than a century, but a team of scientists may have now cracked the case. New research provides evidence that fluids play a key role in deep-focus earthquakes -- which occur between 300 and 700 kilometers below the planet's surface. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Earthquakes Tags: Scientists