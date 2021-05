Non-parents expand 'facial dexterity' in caring for infants among primates



Non-parents expand the range of their facial expressions in caring for infants among primates. The study shows the ability, among non-relatives, to both decipher facial expressions and to be attuned to others' emotional states, revealing the evolutionary nature of communication. More in www.sciencedaily.com »