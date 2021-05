Candid cosmos: eROSITA cameras set benchmark for astronomical imaging



A team of scientists has developed the cameras for an astronomical instrument built to perform all-sky surveys in the x-ray wavelength regime. They highlight the features of the cameras, a key part of a telescope called eROSITA, describing the hardware development and ground testing, and report the performance aboard the satellite, opening doors to a deeper understanding of our cosmos. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Tags: Scientists