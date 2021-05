Narcissism is Important Risk Factor for Aggression, New Review Suggests



Added: 25.05.2021 22:26 | 12 views | 0 comments



Source: cinthiareyes.com



A review of 437 previous studies, published recently in the journal Psychological Bulletin, found that individuals with high levels of narcissism are prone to aggressive and violent behavior, especially when they are provoked; the relationship was robust for different forms and functions of aggression, different types and dimensions of narcissism, and for males and females [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Malta