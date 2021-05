Holograms increase solar energy yield



Added: 25.05.2021 21:08 | 14 views | 0 comments



Source: lifeboat.com



Researchers recently developed an innovative technique to capture the unused solar energy that illuminates a solar panel. They created special holograms that can be easily inserted into the solar panel package. This method can increase the amount of solar energy converted by the solar panel over the course of a year by about five percent. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Panda