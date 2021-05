Added: 25.05.2021 19:49 | 10 views | 0 comments

Scientists have sequenced and analyzed the genome of the Kordofan melon (Citrullus lanatus subsp. cordophanus), a Sudanese form of melon with nonbitter whitish pulp, and found that the subspecies is the closest relative of domesticated watermelons (Citrullus lanatus subsp. vulgaris) and a possible progenitor. Domesticated watermelon is among the 10 most important crops in Central [...]