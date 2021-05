Added: 25.05.2021 19:49 | 10 views | 0 comments

Inspired by natural history observations in Haiti and Costa Rica, a team of biologists from the University of Toronto and elsewhere conducted experiments documenting routine air-based underwater respiration in several distantly related semi-aquatic lizard species of the genus Anolis. Their results appear in the journal Current Biology. “It’s easy to imagine the advantage that these [...]