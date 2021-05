Milky Way Galaxy Evolved Gradually, Astronomers Say



Added: 25.05.2021 18:51 | 8 views | 0 comments



Source: www.eso.org



Astronomers the Multi Unit Spectroscopic Explorer (MUSE) on ESO’s Very Large Telescope have observed UGC 10738, a nearby, edge-on Milky Way-like galaxy, and found that it has distinct thick and thin disks similar to those of our own Milky Way Galaxy. This suggests, contrary to previous theories, that such structures are not the result of [...] More in feedproxy.google.com » Tags: Music