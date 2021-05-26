Soft X-ray method promises nanocarrier breakthroughs for smart medicine



Source: www.cbsnews.com



A new technique using chemically-sensitive 'soft' X-rays offers a simpler, non-disruptive way of gaining insight into nanocarriers. Currently researchers have to rely on attaching fluorescent dyes or heavy metals to label parts of organic nanocarrier structures for investigation, often changing them in the process. Researchers have demonstrated the capability of the new X-ray method on a smart drug delivery nanoparticle and a polysoap nanostructure intended to capture crude oil spilled in the ocean. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Oil