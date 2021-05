Narcissism linked to aggression in review of 437 studies



Source: healthsci.mcmaster.ca



A comprehensive analysis of 437 studies from around the world provides the best evidence to date that narcissism is an important risk factor for both aggression and violence, researchers said. The link between narcissism and aggression was found for all dimensions of narcissism and for a variety of types of aggression. Results were similar regardless of gender, age, whether they were college students, or country of residence. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Students, Cher Tags: Genes