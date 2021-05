AI spots neurons better than human experts



A combination of optical coherence tomography (OCT), adaptive optics and deep neural networks can easily and precisely track changes in the number and shape of retinal ganglion cells in the eye. This new AI-driven method can enable better diagnosis and monitoring for neuron-damaging eye and brain diseases like glaucoma. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Networks Tags: EU