Does the Milky Way move like a spinning top?



Added: 25.05.2021 15:17 | 10 views | 0 comments



Source: wallpapershome.com



An investigation carried out by the astrophysicists questions one of the most interesting findings about the dynamics of the Milky Way in recent years: that the precession, or the wobble in the axis of rotation of the disc warp is incorrect. More in www.sciencedaily.com »