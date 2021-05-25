Quantum electronics: 'Bite' defects in bottom-up graphene nanoribbons



Source: dsportmag.com



Scientists have identified a new type of defect as the most common source of disorder in on-surface synthesized graphene nanoribbons, a novel class of carbon-based materials that may prove extremely useful in next-generation electronic devices. The researchers identified the atomic structure of these so-called 'bite' defects and investigated their effect on quantum electronic transport. These kinds of defective zigzag-edged nanoribbons may provide suitable platforms for certain applications in spintronics. More in www.sciencedaily.com » Cher Tags: Scientists