Milky Way not unusual, astronomers find



Added: 25.05.2021



The first detailed cross-section of a galaxy broadly similar to the Milky Way reveals that our galaxy evolved gradually, instead of being the result of a violent mash-up. The finding throws the origin story of our home into doubt. More in www.sciencedaily.com »