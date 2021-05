TESS Discovers Jupiter-Sized Exoplanet around Ancient Binary Star



The newfound circumbinary planet, named TIC 172900988b, is slightly larger than Jupiter and transits both of its host stars, according to a paper to be published in one of the AAS journals. "Long before NASA's Kepler space telescope's discovery of transiting circumbinary planets, astronomers discussed an unusual observational signature such planets would have - the [...]