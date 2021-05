Added: 24.05.2021 21:16 | 11 views | 0 comments

As climate change intensifies, wildfires in the West are behaving in ways that were unimaginable in the past -- and the common disaster response approaches are woefully unprepared for this new reality. Researchers now proposed a framework for simulating dire scenarios, which the authors define as scenarios where there is less time to evacuate an area than is required.